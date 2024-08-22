QB Tommy DeVito has good chance to make the Giants roster

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With final cutdown for the New York Giants less than a week away, things have changed dramatically for quarterback Tommy DeVito entering his second season. Starter Daniel Jones is coming off ACL surgery. Veteran backup Drew Lock has missed most of the past two weeks with an oblique injury. DeVito has played five of eight quarters in the preseason and has played well.

