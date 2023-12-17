QB Tommy DeVito back for Giants in 2nd half against Saints after missing 4 plays in 2nd quarter

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito missed the final four plays of the first half of Sunday’s game against New Orleans after taking a hit during a scramble that helped set up a 40-yard field goal by punter Jamie Gillan. The Giants had Gillan kick the field goal, which cut the Saints’ lead to 7-6 at halftime, because kicker Randy Bullock injured his hamstring on a kickoff. Bullock made a 56-yard field goal on the game’s opening possession, but appeared to hurt himself on the ensuing kickoff. Bullock has been the Giants’ kicker since Week 9. DeVito returned for the Giants’ first possession of the third quarter.

