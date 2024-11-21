QB Tommy DeVito and the Giants face Baker Mayfield and the Bucs

The New York Giants will have a new quarterback when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. New York released Daniel Jones on Friday after he asked co-owner John Mara for a separation. Giants coach Brian Daboll had benched Jones as the team returned from a bye week and will start Tommy DeVito, who has not played this season. The Giants have lost five straight and are winless in five games at home. The Baker Mayfield-led Bucs also are coming off a bye. They have lost four straight, with the past two coming against the Chiefs and the 49ers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.