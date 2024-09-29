QB Svoboda runs for 3 TDs, helps Wyoming beat Air Force 31-14 for first win of the season

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Quarterback Evan Svoboda ran for three touchdowns and Wyoming collected its first win of the season with a 31-14 victory over Air Force. Svoboda ran for an 8-yard score in the first quarter, and his 1-yard touchdown run gave Wyoming a 14-13 lead early in the third quarter. Svoboda broke loose on a 17-yard TD run to cap the scoring with 2:13 remaining. for Wyoming (1-4, 1-0 Mountain West Conference). Aiden Calvert and Kade Few combined for 106 yards rushing on 10 carries and two touchdowns for Air Force (1-3, 0-2).

