QB struggles and injuries prove to be a tough obstacle for FSU, UNC and NC State

Quarterback troubles are contributing to struggles at Florida State, N.C. State and North Carolina through the first half of the season. All three teams added transfer passers. The preseason ACC favorite Seminoles have just one win while getting inconsistent play from former Clemson and Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei. Injuries have been the culprit for the Wolfpack and Tar Heels. N.C. State twice has seen Coastal Carolina transfer Grayson McCall knocked from games amid concussion concerns. UNC lost opening-night starter Max Johnson to a season-ending injury and has started three quarterbacks this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.