QB Stetson Bennett is back with the Rams for offseason workouts after missing his first NFL season

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Stetson Bennett has rejoined the Los Angeles Rams for the start of their offseason program after missing his entire rookie season for undisclosed reasons. Bennett is attending team meetings and lifting weights with his teammates at the Rams’ training complex, coach Sean McVay confirmed. The Rams drafted the two-time national championship-winning quarterback from Georgia in the fourth round one year ago. Bennett participated in the Rams’ offseason program and played extensively in the preseason, but was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list five days before the regular-season opener. The Rams never announced a reason for Bennett’s absence.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.