QB Smith accounts for 5 TDs as North Alabama overwhelms Utah Tech 60-14

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — TJ Smith threw for 207 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another and North Alabama beat Utah Tech 60-14. The lead reached 60 when Ben Harris ran it in from the 1 to end a 10-play, 75-yard drive that last 6:04 that started late in the third and ended in the fourth. Utah Tech dodged the shutout when Bronson Barben threw touchdowns of 39 and 75 yards to Alec Burton and Bryce Parker on consecutive drives.

