QB Shrader’s 4 TD runs lead Syracuse over Purdue 35-20

By MARK AMBROGI The Associated Press
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (1) is tackled by Purdue defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.(AP Photo/AJ Mast)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/AJ MAST]

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader rushed for 195 yards on 25 carries, including four touchdowns, and passed for 184 yards to lead the Orange to a 35-20 victory over Purdue. The Orange turned two lost fumbles by Purdue into touchdowns to take a 21-7 lead at halftime Purdue quarterback Hudson Card’s 5-yard touchdown run closed the deficit to 21-14 with 4:28 left in the third quarter. Syracuse (3-0) regained a 14-point cushion with Shrader’s 1-yard TD early in the fourth. A 1-yard TD run by Purdue’s Tyrone Tracy Jr. trimmed the lead to 28-20. Ben Freehill’s PAT attempt was wide left.Shrader’s 28-yard TD run effectively sealed it with 3:19 left

