QB Shrader’s 4 TD runs lead Syracuse over Purdue 35-20

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader rushed for 195 yards on 25 carries, including four touchdowns, and passed for 184 yards to lead the Orange to a 35-20 victory over Purdue. The Orange turned two lost fumbles by Purdue into touchdowns to take a 21-7 lead at halftime Purdue quarterback Hudson Card’s 5-yard touchdown run closed the deficit to 21-14 with 4:28 left in the third quarter. Syracuse (3-0) regained a 14-point cushion with Shrader’s 1-yard TD early in the fourth. A 1-yard TD run by Purdue’s Tyrone Tracy Jr. trimmed the lead to 28-20. Ben Freehill’s PAT attempt was wide left.Shrader’s 28-yard TD run effectively sealed it with 3:19 left

