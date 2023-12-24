QB Ryan Tannehill starts, Levis out for Titans with Seahawks on NFC playoff bubble

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will be starting Ryan Tannehill at quarterback with rookie Will Levis declared out for Sunday’s game against Seattle. The Seahawks are on the NFC playoff bubble going into Sunday’s games just a spot outside the seventh and final playoff spot. They’re getting some help with the Titans already eliminated from contention with a pair of defensive starters placed on injured reserve in safety Amani Hooker and two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. Two more starters on defense are out in cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and safety K’Von Wallace.

