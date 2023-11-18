QB Rogers shakes off rust to help Mississippi State boot Southern Miss 41-20

By ROBBIE FAULK The Associated Press
Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin (5) celebrates his 8-yard touchdown reception with wide receiver Zavion Thomas (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rogelio V. Solis]

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Kyle Ferrie hit four field goals to help hold Mississippi State’s head above water and they pulled away late in a 41-20 win over Southern Miss in a non-conference game. Jakarius Caston single-handedly kept the Golden Eagles in the game after scoring a 44-yard scoring reception in the fourth quarter and then returning a kickoff 98 yards with a little more than eight minutes left to reduce the deficit to 26-20. The Bulldogs countered with a 59-yard run to extend the lead with 7:14 remaining. Jett Johnson then sealed it with an interception that he flipped to safety Marcus Banks who took it 70 yards for a score.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.