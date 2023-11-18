QB Rogers shakes off rust to help Mississippi State boot Southern Miss 41-20

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Kyle Ferrie hit four field goals to help hold Mississippi State’s head above water and they pulled away late in a 41-20 win over Southern Miss in a non-conference game. Jakarius Caston single-handedly kept the Golden Eagles in the game after scoring a 44-yard scoring reception in the fourth quarter and then returning a kickoff 98 yards with a little more than eight minutes left to reduce the deficit to 26-20. The Bulldogs countered with a 59-yard run to extend the lead with 7:14 remaining. Jett Johnson then sealed it with an interception that he flipped to safety Marcus Banks who took it 70 yards for a score.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.