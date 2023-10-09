QB Riley Leonard’s status is unclear for No. 17 Duke vs. NC State due to an ankle injury

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke coach Mike Elko said quarterback Riley Leonard is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered in the final moments of a loss to Notre Dame. That has left his status in question for the 17th-ranked Blue Devils’ game Saturday against North Carolina State. Leonard was hurt late in the Sept. 30 loss to the Fighting Irish. He left that game on crutches. But he had extra time to recover with the Blue Devils having an open week. Elko says Leonard has started “moving around” and throwing. If Leonard can’t play, redshirt freshman Henry Belin IV would likely start.

