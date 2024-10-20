QB Richardson’s late scoring drives send Colts past Dolphins 16-10

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Goodson ran for one touchdown and Anthony Richardson led the Indianapolis Colts on two fourth-quarter scoring drives to clinch a 16-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Matt Gay’s 22-yard field goal with 8:41 left in the game gave Indy its first lead, and a defensive stop at the Indianapolis 33-yard line in the final minute sealed the victory over the NFL’s lowest-scoring team.

The Dolphins (2-4) had a chance to tie the score on a 54-yard field goal with 5:14 to go, but Jason Sanders’ kick hit the left upright and bounced harmlessly into the end zone.

Indy (4-3) has won four of its past five and three straight home games since a loss to Houston in its opener.

Miami has dropped four of five and lost yet another quarterback, Tyler Huntley, to injury Sunday. Huntley left midway through the third quarter with a right shoulder injury and did not return. Tim Boyle finished the game for the reeling Dolphins.

It sure wasn’t pretty.

Richardson was 10 of 24 with 129 yards and rushed 14 times for 56 yards while losing a fumble in his first action since Week 4. Goodson had 14 carries for 51 yards.

Huntley finished 7 of 13 with 87 yards and one score and ran five times for 20 yards. Devon Achane had 15 carries for 77 yards. And while Jonnu Smith had seven catches for 96 yards, Tyreek Hill caught only one pass for 8 yards. Boyle was 8 of 13 with 74 yards.

Miami and Indy combined for just one score in the first 29 minutes — Huntley’s 10-yard TD pass to Smith on third-and-goal midway through the first quarter.

Sanders made a 33-yard field goal with 22 seconds left in the first half and Gay matched it with a 52-yarder on the final play of the second quarter to get the Colts within 10-3.

Things didn’t change much in the second half.

Indy converted Raheem Mostert’s fumble into the tying score, Goodson’s first NFL touchdown with 9:08 left in the third quarter. And after Huntley left, the Colts turned Alec Ingold’s fumble into the go-ahead field goal midway through the fourth quarter before Gay made a 38-yarder with 1:51 left to extend the lead.

Clark honored

Former tight end Dallas Clark became the newest member of the Colts Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony. His name and the years he played, 2003-11 now appear above the south end zone.

Clark played 11 seasons in the NFL, the first nine with Indy after the Colts drafted him in the first round. He finished his Colts career with 649 receptions, 4,887 yards, 46 TDs, two Super Bowl appearances and one All-Pro selection. Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison and Edgerrin James were among the attendees.

Rough start

The Colts had planned to have the retractable roof and the window in the north end zone open on a warm, sunny day. But mechanical problems forced the team to keep the roof closed.

“Roof closed due to operational issues,” team owner Jim Irsay posted on Twitter before the game. “Very disappointing. Apologies to our fans.”

Up next

Dolphins: Host Arizona next Sunday.

Colts: Begin a two-game road trip next Sunday at Houston.

