QB recruit Julian Sayin transferring from Alabama to Ohio State. Demond Williams Jr. to Washington

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Julian Sayin, the top-ranked quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, is transferring from Alabama to Ohio State. Sayin told ESPN about his decision Sunday. He had entered the transfer portal on Friday, becoming the 26th player and second signee to leave Alabama since coach Nick Saban announced his retirement earlier this month. Kalen DeBoer of Washington was hired to replace Saban. Also Sunday, another top QB recruit, Demond Williams Jr., announced he is following coach Jedd Fisch from Arizona to Washington, according to multiple reports.

