QB-receiver tandem of Baker Mayfield and Sterling Shepard are excited to be reunited with Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield jumpstarted his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, the quarterback is hoping to help a former college teammate do the same. Sterling Shepard, the ex-New York Giants receiver who played with the No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 draft at Oklahoma, was contemplating retirement before signing a one-year contract providing an opportunity for a fresh start with the Bucs. The Bucs signed the veteran receiver on the eve of mandatory minicamp, and Mayfield thinks he’s a good fit for a talented group of receivers led by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

