QB Pereira does it all in Merrimack’s 51-17 win over Colgate

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Ayden Pereira threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Merrimack won its third straight by beating Colgate 51-17 in a non-conference game. Pereira finished 15-for-20 passing for 292 yards and carried had 102 yards rushing on 13 carries. Brendon Wyatt ran for 72 yards on 11 carries and scored twice. Colgate’s Jake Stearney threw for 155 yards, a touchdown and was intercepted twice.

