QB-needy Raiders might try to trade up from 13th spot in the NFL draft

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders coach Antonio Pierce has made no secret of his affection for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and how much he would love to bring him to Las Vegas. Pierce successfully recruited Daniels to Arizona State by telling the young prospect that he would win the Heisman Trophy. Daniels did just that after transferring to LSU for the 2023 season. The Raiders select 13th in this year’s NFL draft. That could put them out of range to draft Daniels or another top quarterback expected to go high in the first round.

