QB Navarro runs for 104 yards and 2 TDs, Ohio beats Toledo 24-7

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Quarterback Parker Navarro had 104 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 18 carries, Anthony Tyus ran 33 times for 110 yards and a score and Ohio beat Toledo 24-7. Ohio (8-3, 6-1 Mid-American Conference) has won four games in a row and can clinch a berth in the conference championship game on Dec. 7 with a win over Ball State in the regular season finale on Nov. 29. Adonis Williams Jr. recovered a fumble near midfield to set up a 12-play, 53-yard drive that culminated with a 2-yard scoring run by Navarro that gave Ohio a 14-7 lead with 14:19 left in the game. Toledo (7-4, 4-3) went three-and-out and Tyus added a 1-yard TD run before Gianni Spetic’s 23-yard field capped the scoring.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.