QB Mayfield hurts ribs as Bucs lose 23-13 to the Saints and waste chance to clinch title at home

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasted a chance to clinch their third consecutive NFC South championship in front of a capacity home crowd. But Sunday’s 23-13 loss to New Orleans wasn’t the only source of pain for Mayfield, who took a hard hit to the ribs when Saints defensive backs Tyrann Mathieu and Alontae Taylor slammed into him after the quarterback released a pass on a 2-point conversion attempt in the final two minutes. X-rays were negative, and Mayfield said he expects to play in next week’s regular-season finale at Carolina. A win over the Panthers will give Tampa Bay the division title again.

