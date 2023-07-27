QB Matthew Stafford: Trade inquiries are “flattering, I guess,” but he plans to stick with Rams

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford apparently had little doubt he would play football this season. He had even less doubt he would play for the Rams. And when other teams called to inquire about trading for the Super Bowl champion quarterback, Stafford says he made it clear where he preferred to be. After an offseason during which he claimed not to know about many of the rumors swirling around him, the 35-year-old Stafford fully participated in the opening practice of training camp with the Rams at UC Irvine on Wednesday to begin his 15th NFL season.

