QB Matthew Stafford is expected to return to the Rams’ starting lineup this week, Sean McVay says

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford is expected to start for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday against Seattle. Stafford missed the Rams’ final game before their bye week. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback sprained a ligament in the thumb on his throwing hand during Los Angeles’ loss at Dallas one week earlier. Stafford participated in individual portions of the Rams’ first practice back from their bye week Monday. Stafford returned to practice this week with a new backup. That’s Carson Wentz, the seven-year NFL starter and 2016 No. 2 overall draft pick by Philadelphia.

