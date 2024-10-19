QB Leonard runs for 2 TDs as No. 12 Notre Dame leans on strong defense to beat Georgia Tech 31-13

ATLANTA (AP) — Riley Leonard bolstered No. 12 Notre Dame’s playoff hopes by rushing for two touchdowns and the Fighting Irish defense was dominant after a slow start in a 31-13 win over Georgia Tech. Jeremiyah Love added a scoring run and defensive back Adon Shuler scored on a 36-yard interception return for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish held Georgia Tech to 64 rushing yards. Notre Dame extended its winning streak to five games. With Haynes King held out with an injury, quarterback Zach Pyron completed his first nine passes in his first start since his 2022 freshman season for Georgia Tech.

