QB Kyle McCord is on an early roll for undefeated Syracuse after transfer from Ohio State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse is off to a 2-0 start behind new quarterback Kyle McCord, a transfer from Ohio State. He leads the nation in touchdown passes per game and is second in passing yards per game. He and the Orange rank third in the nation and second in the ACC in passing offense. The New Jersey native has already set career highs in completions and yards, and he’s tied his personal best of four touchdown passes in the win against Georgia Tech.

