QB Kellen Mond joining the New Orleans Saints to compete for a backup role

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says the club has agreed to contract terms with free agent quarterback Kellen Mond. The former Texas A&M star will compete with recent free-agent acquisition Nathan Peterman and 2023 fourth-round draft choice Jake Haener for a back-up role behind second-year starter Derek Carr. The 6-foot-3 Mond began his NFL career in 2021, when the Vikings made him a third-round draft pick. Mond was a backup with the Vikings in 2021 and with the Browns in 2022 before spending most of 2023 on the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad.

