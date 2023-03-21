QB Joshua Dobbs returning to Browns as Watson’s backup

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joshua Dobbs is back with the Browns as a backup. The free agent quarterback, who spent most of last season with Cleveland, agreed to a one-year contract and will be the team’s No. 2 quarterback behind Deshaun Watson next season. Dobbs’ agent, Mike McCartney, congratulated his client with a post on Twitter. Financial terms were not immediately available. Dobbs made a great impression with the Browns last season, winning the backup job in training camp. He was the No. 2 QB behind Jacoby Brissett before being waived in November when Watson returned from his 11-game NFL suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

