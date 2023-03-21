QB Joshua Dobbs returning to Browns as Watson’s backup

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs throws during pregame of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. Free agent quarterback Dobbs has agreed to re-sign with the Browns to back up starter Deshaun Watson, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday, March 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joshua Dobbs is back with the Browns as a backup. The free agent quarterback, who spent most of last season with Cleveland, agreed to a one-year contract and will be the team’s No. 2 quarterback behind Deshaun Watson next season. Dobbs’ agent, Mike McCartney, congratulated his client with a post on Twitter. Financial terms were not immediately available. Dobbs made a great impression with the Browns last season, winning the backup job in training camp. He was the No. 2 QB behind Jacoby Brissett before being waived in November when Watson returned from his 11-game NFL suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

