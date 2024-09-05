QB Josh Allen set to unveil new-look offense in Buffalo Bills opener against the Arizona Cardinals

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills prepare to unveil their new-look passing attack in opening the season by hosting a healthy Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Buffalo features just one returning receiver, Khalil Shakir, following the offseason departures of Stefon Diggs, who was traded to Houston, and Gabe Davis, who left in free agency. Murray, meantime, is coming off a promising end to last season in which he went 3-5 after missing the first 10 games recovering from an torn ACL. And he’ll have a new playmaker with Marvin Harrison Jr. set to make his NFL debut after being selected fourth in the draft.

