QB Josh Allen blames himself for Bills firing coordinator Dorsey and vows to be better

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen blamed himself for the team’s decision to fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey this week. Unable to change the past, Allen insists the offense is not broken in vowing to improve what’s been a turnover-prone and stagnating attack. The Bills have lost four of six in dropping to 5-5. Quarterbacks coach Joe Brady was promoted to replace Dorsey as Buffalo prepares to host the AFC East rival New York Jets on Sunday.

