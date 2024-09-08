QB John Mateer runs wild as Washington State overwhelms Texas Tech in 37-16 rout

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Quarterback John Mateer rushed for 197 yards and one touchdown, Wayshawn Parker burst 43 yards for a TD as part of a 14-point blitz in 16 seconds in the second quarter, and Washington State raced past Texas Tech 37-16. Djouvensky Schlenbaker added a pair of short TD runs as the Cougars dominated their highest-profile opponent to visit Pullman during this season of transition for Washington State. Texas Tech was one of two Power Four opponents on the Cougars schedule. Mateer set a school record for yards rushing by a QB. Texas Tech QB Behren Morton threw for 323 yards and one TD on 58 attempts, but was intercepted twice.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.