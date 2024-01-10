QB Joe Flacco’s road success in playoffs gives Browns boost as they visit Texans in AFC wild card

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Joe Flacco is road tested in the playoffs. Cleveland’s quarterback enters Saturday’s wild-card game at Houston with seven road wins in the postseason, tying him with Tom Brady for the most in NFL history. Flacco only joined the Browns in November, but the former Baltimore QB has quickly won over his teammates and Cleveland fans by going 4-1 as a starter and throwing for more than 1,600 yards in five games. Flacco said the key to winning on the road in the postseason is to keep things basic and that’s what he intends to do in his second matchup against the Texans in three weeks. Flacco threw for 368 yards and three TDs in a win over Houston on Dec. 24.

