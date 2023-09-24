QB Joe Burrow’s status unclear as Rams and Bengals meet for first time since Super Bowl 56

By MITCH STACY The Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) forces Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) to throw an incomplete pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Bengals and Rams are set for a rematch for the first time in a regular season game since the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Rourke]

CINCINNATI (AP) — The last thing Joe Burrow saw in Super Bowl 56 was Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald slinging him to the ground to seal a 23-20 win for Los Angeles. The Bengals and Rams are set for a rematch for the first time in a regular-season game since that Super Bowl on Feb. 13, 2022. However, the status of the Cincinnati quarterback for the game is in doubt because of a lingering calf injury. Burrow downplayed the rematch angle, saying he’s got nothing more on his mind other than trying to get a win for the 0-2 Bengals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.