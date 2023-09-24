QB Joe Burrow’s status unclear as Rams and Bengals meet for first time since Super Bowl 56

CINCINNATI (AP) — The last thing Joe Burrow saw in Super Bowl 56 was Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald slinging him to the ground to seal a 23-20 win for Los Angeles. The Bengals and Rams are set for a rematch for the first time in a regular-season game since that Super Bowl on Feb. 13, 2022. However, the status of the Cincinnati quarterback for the game is in doubt because of a lingering calf injury. Burrow downplayed the rematch angle, saying he’s got nothing more on his mind other than trying to get a win for the 0-2 Bengals.

