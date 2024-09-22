QB Joe Burrow says it’s a ‘luxury’ for the Bengals to have so many pass-catching tight ends

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says it’s a “luxury” to have so many versatile tight ends in the offense. For instance, in last week’s loss to the Chiefs, star receiver Ja’Marr Chase was often double-teamed. Tight end Mike Gesicki provided an outlet and led the Bengals with seven catches for 91 yards against the two-time reigning Super Bowl champs. Coach Zac Taylor said implementing tight ends as receivers has been in the game plan since training camp, and it will give Washington one more thing to plan for when the Commodores visit for a Monday night matchup.

