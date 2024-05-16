QB Jared Goff has long-term deal in Detroit and now he wants a Super Bowl title

By DAVE HOGG The Associated Press
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff addresses the media during an NFL football news conference, Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Allen Park, Mich. The Lions announced that they have signed Goff to a contract extension through the 2028 season. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Osorio]

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — After getting long-term security with a $212 million contract extension, Lions quarterback Jared Goff said he has one more thing to accomplish with Detroit. Win the franchise’s first Super Bowl. A few minutes after signing the four-year deal that will take him through the 2028 season, the Lions quarterback told reporters he was focused on making sure he had a home. There’s no doubt about what needs to come for the contract to be considered a success. For the first time since Bobby Layne in the 1950s, a Detroit Lions quarterback is expected to win a championship. “That’s our ultimate goal — we’re not thinking about anything else,” he said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.