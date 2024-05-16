QB Jared Goff has long-term deal in Detroit and now he wants a Super Bowl title

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — After getting long-term security with a $212 million contract extension, Lions quarterback Jared Goff said he has one more thing to accomplish with Detroit. Win the franchise’s first Super Bowl. A few minutes after signing the four-year deal that will take him through the 2028 season, the Lions quarterback told reporters he was focused on making sure he had a home. There’s no doubt about what needs to come for the contract to be considered a success. For the first time since Bobby Layne in the 1950s, a Detroit Lions quarterback is expected to win a championship. “That’s our ultimate goal — we’re not thinking about anything else,” he said.

