QB Jameis Winston looks to build on second start as Browns host Chargers and NFL’s stingiest defense

Jameis Winston’s first start in two years gave the Browns a much-needed lift last week. They’re hoping for an encore from the quarterback. Winston passed for 334 yards and three touchdowns as the Browns ended a five-game losing streak by stunning the Baltimore Ravens. With Winston taking over for the injured Deshaun Watson, Cleveland’s offense looked better than it has all season. The Browns finally scored 20 points and went surpassed 400 yards for the first time in 2024. The task could be tougher this week against a Los Angeles Chargers defense that is given up the fewest points in the NFL.

