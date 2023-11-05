QB Jalen Milroe continues to evolve, lead resurgent No. 8 Alabama

Jalen Milroe’s game continues to evolve, and Alabama keeps on winning. It’s certainly no coincidence. The quarterback led the eighth-ranked Crimson Tide to its seventh straight win. Milroe went toe to toe with LSU star Jayden Daniels both with his arm and his legs to lead the Tide to a 42-28 win over the 18th-ranked Tigers. Alabama tailback Roydell Williams thinks Milroe should be considered a Heisman Trophy contender. The Bama quarterback rushed for 155 yards and four touchdowns in that game while passing for 219 yards.

