QB Hudson Card pulls the ace as Boilermakers rally past Hoosiers 35-31 for Old Oaken Bucket

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Hudson Card tied his career high with three touchdown passes and scored on a 10-yard run with 2:39 left Saturday to give the Purdue Boilermakers a 35-31 victory over Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket game. The Boilermakers have won three straight in this rivalry. It was the 300th all-time win at Ross-Ade Stadium, which closed out its 100th season. The Hoosiers finished the season with three straight losses by a combined total of 10 points, blowing late leads in all three. This time it was a kickoff out of bounds that set up Card’s masterful final drive.

