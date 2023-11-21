QB Geno Smith leaving question of who starts for Seahawks in hands of the coaches

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Geno Smith is leaving the decision about whether he’ll play Thursday night in the hands of Pete Carroll and the rest of the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff. Smith says it’s “up to coach,” about whether he’ll play against San Francisco. Smith left last Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the second half after taking a big hit from Aaron Donald as he released a pass late in the third quarter. Smith suffered a contusion at the base of his triceps on his right arm near where it meets the elbow. There was no structural damage. Just swelling and discomfort. Smith said the pain was significant when he came back in to lead the final drive for Seattle.

