QB Ewers back for No. 7 Texas, who also get big games from Brooks and Worthy in 29-26 win at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Quinn Ewers threw for 317 yards and a touchdown in his return from a shoulder injury, helping No. 7 Texas edge TCU 29-26. The 9-1 Longhorns also got a big lift from Jonathon Brooks, who rushed for 104 yards and two TDs and set up another score with a 73-yard gain on a short pass before getting hurt late. Ewers, a sophomore quarterback who missed two games after he got hurt on Oct. 21, completed 22 of 33 passes. Emani Bailey ran for 98 yards and a touchdown for 4-6 TCU. Last year’s national runner-up lost its third consecutive game and will have to win its last two just to get bowl eligible.

