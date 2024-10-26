QB Ethan Greenwood catches a go-ahead TD from backup Luca Stanzani, and Long Island beats CCSU 24-21

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Ethan Greenwood threw for two touchdowns and he caught a 26-yard pass from backup Luca Stanzani to go ahead with eight minutes remaining as Long Island beat Central Connecticut State 24-21 on Saturday. Greenwood was left untouched out of the backfield for an easy catch of Stanzani’s pass over the middle to give LIU the lead. CCSU missed an opportunity to move into position for a last second field-goal attempt. On fourth-and-four with 14 seconds left, Brady Olson found Cortaz Williams out of the backfield, but he ran out of bounds to stop the clock just short of the marker to turn it over on downs

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.