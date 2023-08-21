QB Drake Maye knows No. 21 Tar Heels’ ACC hopes lean heavily on him. He’s ready for it

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye faces heightened expectations as a top NFL prospect and Heisman Trophy candidate. It comes a year after he was an untested talent battling for the starting job. But Maye made a rapid rise to stardom in leading the Tar Heels to last year’s Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. He enters his second season as the fulltime starter at the center of No. 21 UNC’s hopes to contend in the ACC. In an interview with The Associated Press, Maye says the past year of experience has prepared him for what awaits this season.

