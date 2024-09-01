QB Dillon Gabriel says there’s room for improvement after debut for No. 3 Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The final outcome wasn’t necessarily what he had hoped for, but quarterback Dillon Gabriel was solid in his debut for No. 3 Oregon. Gabriel, a sixth-year senior who played for Oklahoma the past two seasons, threw for 380 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-14 victory over Idaho in the season opener on Saturday. While Gabriel had the bulk of Oregon’s 487 total yards on offense, he was clearly frustrated with what many expected to be an easy Ducks win.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.