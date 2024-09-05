QB Deshaun Watson makes return from shoulder injury as Browns open season at home against Cowboys

Deshaun Watson can only hope his third season with the Browns goes better than the first two. Watson has been limited to just 12 starts since signing with Cleveland because of a suspension and shoulder injury. He’s fully recovered and will play for the first time since November when the Browns open their season at home on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Watson’s return will come against a Cowboys team once again saddled with huge expectations and uncertainties. QB Dak Prescott is entering his final season under contract and coach Mike McCarthy’s future is unclear. The Cowboys went 12-5 last season before a playoff flop against Green Bay.

