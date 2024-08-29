QB Dak Prescott still isn’t focused on contract with Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb now signed

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott has his No. 1 receiver back, and CeeDee Lamb has made his plea for the Dallas Cowboys to get his quarterback signed beyond this season as well. Prescott says he isn’t focused on whether he’s next after Lamb’s long holdout ended with a deal on a $136 million, four-year contract. Holding out has never been a consideration for Prescott entering the final season of his $160 million, four-year deal. He says it doesn’t matter to him if negotiations continue after the Sept. 8 opener at Cleveland. Prescott says he won’t be a part of those talks anyway.

