QB-coordinator reunions could spark offenses at schools like No. 4 Alabama, NC State in ’23

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The reunions of quarterbacks with coordinators at new schools could provide an offensive spark at places like No. 4 Alabama and North Carolina State. The Wolfpack brought in Brennan Armstrong as Virginia’s all-time passing leader. He had thrived in his final season under new Wolfpack offensive coordinator Robert Anae. At Alabama, coordinator Tommy Rees and quarterback Tyler Buchner are together after spending last season at Notre Dame. Other schools with new playcaller-coordinator reunions this season include Pittsburgh and Louisville. At N.C. State, Armstrong says he’s trying to be a “bridge” for his Wolfpack teammates in learning the new scheme.

