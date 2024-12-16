QB Cooper Rush providing big lift to Cowboys offense

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cooper Rush and the Dallas offense seem to be rounding into form, although it is almost certainly a case of too little, too late for the Cowboys to make a playoff push. The 31-year-old Rush threw a career-high three touchdown passes on Sunday and Rico Dowdle ran bested his career high in rushing for the third straight week as the Cowboys steamrolled past the favored Carolina Panthers 30-14 on Sunday. Rush has now thrown eight touchdown passes in the past four games, which include three Dallas wins and a heartbreaking 27-20 loss to Cincinnati on Monday night following a special teams blunder that led to the Bengals winning points. It’s the best stretch of Rush’s nine-year NFL career.

