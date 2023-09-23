QB Connor Watkins runs for 113 yards, 3 TDs to help Villanova beat Rhode Island 35-9

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Quarterback Connor Watkins ran for 113 yards and three touchdowns and Villanova beat Rhode Island 35-9 in a Coastal Athletic Association season opener for the Wildcats. Watkins ran for scores of 1 and 21 yards in a four-minute span to close the first quarter for a 14-0 advantage. His 5-yard run with 1:47 before halftime made it 21-3. Jaden Griffin provided Rhode Island’s lone touchdown with a 14-yard run with 5:09 left.

