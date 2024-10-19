QB Colton Joseph rushes for 111 yards and 3 TDs in fourth career start as ODU beats Texas State

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Quarterback Colton Joseph rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns in his fourth career start, Angelo Rankin Jr. intercepted a pass with 1:05 remaining in the game, and Old Dominion held off Texas State 24-14. Joseph finished 15 of 28 for 130 yards, and he carried it 16 times for Old Dominion (3-4, 2-1 Sun Belt). He had a touchdown run in each of the first two quarters to take a 14-0 lead. Texas State pulled within 17-14 with 5:16 left in the fourth quarter when Jordan McCloud found Beau Sparks for a 24-yard score. Old Dominion answered with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that took up 3:57 and was capped by Joseph’s 28-yard run. Joseph also started the drive with a 25-yard gain to get it to midfield.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.