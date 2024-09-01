QB Cam Ward rips the Swamp following No. 19 Miami’s 41-17 victory and offers advice to Florida fans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Cam Ward took aim at Florida’s frustrated fanbase after picking apart the Gators. The Miami quarterback ripped the Swamp for not being as loud as former Pac-12 heavyweights USC, Oregon and Washington. He also sent a memo to Florida fans who seemingly saved their cheers for inopportune times. He says “advice to the fans: if you’re going to be loud, you have to be loud when we’re huddling.” It was fantastic trolling for the former Incarnate Word and Washington State starter who was made his debut against the Southeastern Conference, the league he wanted to play for when he was in high school. It also surely endured him with Miami fans who have long hated the Gators.

