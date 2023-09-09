QB Cam Rising out again for No. 12 Utah in its game at future Big 12 opponent Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) — Utah quarterback Cam Rising isn’t in uniform for 12th-ranked Utah’s game at Baylor. He isn’t playing for the second week in a row while still recovering from the torn ACL he sustained in the Rose Bowl eight months ago. Rising did more in practice this week after not playing in the season-opening over Florida. It’s still unclear when he might play. Junior Bryson Barnes is set to start like he did against the Gators. Baylor also doesn’t have its starting quarterback. Blake Shapen is out with an MCL injury and Mississippi State transfer Sawyer Robertson is set for his first college start.

