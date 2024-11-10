QB Caleb Williams has another rough day as the Bears lose to the Patriots 19-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Right before Chicago’s bye week, it looked as if Caleb Williams had turned a corner. It looked as if everything was coming together for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. These days, not so much. And that’s a major issue for the Bears going into the most difficult part of their schedule. Playing behind a patchwork offensive line, Williams was sacked nine times and passed for just 120 yards during a 19-3 loss to the lowly New England Patriots. The Bears went 1 for 14 on third down and finished with just 142 yards in their third consecutive loss.

