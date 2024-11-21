QB Caleb Williams, Bears look to build on positives after tough loss

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will try to build on the positives from a tough loss to Green Bay. It would no doubt be easier to see without the blocked field goal to end a 20-19 defeat. But Williams found them. He says it started with the way new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown devised a game plan and called plays. Brown replaced fired coordinator Shane Waldron and the Bears gained 113 yards more than their season average of 278 yards. It helped getting 179 yards in the running game, and that could be in jeopardy this week because coach Matt Eberflus revealed Wednesday that running back D’Andre Swift has a groin injury and missed practice.

