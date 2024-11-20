QB Bryson Daily’s grit and leadership has No. 18 Army marching off to a 9-0 start

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Quarterback Bryson Daily has personified Army’s spirit of toughness in leading the No. 18 Black Knights to a 9-0 start. The senior credits the advice former Army star and 1958 Heisman Trophy-winner Pete Dawkins provided two years ago in telling Daily to take nothing for granted and leave everything on the field. Daily leads FBS quarterbacks in yards rushing and is tied for second among all players with 21 rushing touchdowns, already shattering Army’s single-season record. Daily and Black Knights face their biggest test of the season on Saturday, when they play No. 6 Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium.

